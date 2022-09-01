Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 5.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.84. Approximately 327,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,671,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.15.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

