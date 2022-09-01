Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 6,105 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,516 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 666.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 287,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $68.01 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

