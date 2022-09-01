Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 160 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 398,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Chubb by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 201,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Chubb by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $189.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $201.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

