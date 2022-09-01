Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.66 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 368.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,034,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,894,000 after purchasing an additional 279,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.