Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RGA opened at $125.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

