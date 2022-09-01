Carbon Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CO2)

Carbon (CO2) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $197,768.49 and $1.61 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

