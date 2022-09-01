Carbon Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CO2)

Carbon (CO2) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $197,768.49 and $1.61 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.
Carbon Coin Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
