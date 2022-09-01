Cardano Hits 24-Hour Volume of $577.04 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion and $577.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002277 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00262706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,049,158 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.