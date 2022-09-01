CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF (ASX:CINPA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF (ASX:CINPA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
CARLT.INV. 7% CUM PF Stock Performance
