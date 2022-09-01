Carolyn Van Brunschot Sells 26,667 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.29 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.40.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kelt Exploration

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

