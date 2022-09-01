Carry Price Down 4% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00050907 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000221 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

