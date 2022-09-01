Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $83.85 million and $4.54 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.
Cartesi Coin Profile
Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 607,614,291 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cartesi Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.