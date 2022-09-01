carVertical Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $644.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.
carVertical Coin Profile
carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling carVertical
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
