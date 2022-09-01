Cashaa Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.61 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

