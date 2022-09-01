CashHand Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,424.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CashHand has a total market cap of $751.85 and $1,424.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00156154 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.