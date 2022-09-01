CashHand Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,424.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CashHand has a total market cap of $751.85 and $1,424.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashHand has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00156154 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008566 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About CashHand
CashHand (CRYPTO:CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.