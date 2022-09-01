Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Casper has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $166.50 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,565.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.03 or 0.07246549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,115,848,430 coins and its circulating supply is 5,966,525,170 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading



