Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $29.00 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,623 shares of company stock worth $437,959. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

