Cat Token (CAT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $919,127.92 and $2,742.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00286252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

