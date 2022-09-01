CateCoin (CATE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million

CateCoin (CATE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. CateCoin has a market cap of $29.39 million and $1.40 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CateCoin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CateCoin Coin Profile

CateCoin (CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

