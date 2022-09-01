CBC.network Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.39 million and $83,461.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CBC.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

