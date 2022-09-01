C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $165.20

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.20 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 42976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.10 ($2.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

C&C Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £665.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C&C Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In other news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 17,910 shares of company stock worth $3,477,005 over the last quarter.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

