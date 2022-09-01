Ccore Tops 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 103.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $15,667.25 and approximately $48.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085817 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

