Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.