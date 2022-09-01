Cellframe Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.68 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $169,868.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,611,610 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Buying and Selling Cellframe

