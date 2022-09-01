Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 2,125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,207.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.
