Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 2,125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,207.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Cellnex Telecom to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.