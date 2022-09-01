Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

