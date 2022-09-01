Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.