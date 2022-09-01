Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $19,412,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 306,610 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.