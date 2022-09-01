Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 100,882 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

