Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,381 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

