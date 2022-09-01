ChainCade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,161.00 (CHAINCADE)

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. ChainCade has a market capitalization of $794,213.84 and approximately $76,161.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCade coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainCade has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.

The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainCade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

