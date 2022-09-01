ChainCade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,161.00 (CHAINCADE)

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. ChainCade has a market capitalization of $794,213.84 and approximately $76,161.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCade coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainCade has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.
About ChainCade
The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ChainCade
