Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $6.56 on Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $288.69 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022098 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

