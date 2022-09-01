Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Change Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.
Institutional Trading of Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.