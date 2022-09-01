Channels (CAN) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Channels (CAN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Channels has a market capitalization of $85,023.59 and approximately $56,458.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Channels has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Channels alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00133609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085612 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Channels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Channels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.