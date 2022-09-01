Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,800 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 884.2 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CWSRF stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWSRF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.