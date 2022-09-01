CheeseSwap Price Down 23.7% This Week (CHEESE)

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, CheeseSwap has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One CheeseSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheeseSwap has a market cap of $244,026.63 and $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About CheeseSwap

CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.

CheeseSwap Coin Trading

