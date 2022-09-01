Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $105.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

