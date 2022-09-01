Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.12

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Price Performance

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 298.81 ($3.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £448.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,662.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.11. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.25.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

