Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.12

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.12 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Chesnara Price Performance
Shares of CSN opened at GBX 298.81 ($3.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £448.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,662.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.11. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.25.
Chesnara Company Profile
