Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Chewy Trading Down 8.2 %

CHWY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Chewy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

