China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading 1.6% Higher

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.4341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

