Chrono.tech Trading Down 3.2% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $59.59 or 0.00301483 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $328,849.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

