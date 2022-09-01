CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE CWB opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.11. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.