Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cintas were worth $48,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $406.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.94. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

