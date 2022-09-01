Citigroup Inc. Acquires 30,143 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sysco worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

SYY stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

