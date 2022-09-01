Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

