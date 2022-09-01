Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Shares of ROP opened at $402.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.07 and its 200-day moving average is $433.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

