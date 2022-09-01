Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Align Technology worth $32,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 15,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $243.70 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

