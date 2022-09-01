Citigroup Increases Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $83.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,782,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after acquiring an additional 967,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

