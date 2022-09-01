CJS Securities Lowers John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) to Market Perform

CJS Securities cut shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $46.03 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.55.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

