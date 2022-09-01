Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 369,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,921,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

