Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $188,790.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $130.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 195.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

